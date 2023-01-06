Lancaster vape shop sues district attorney, law enforcement for warrantless search and seizure of delta products

Smooth Vape LLC filed the lawsuit claiming that Lancaster County law enforcement officials performed a warrantless search and seizure of legal hemp-derived products.

A local business owner is suing Lancaster County law enforcement officials over claims that they searched one of his stores without a warrant and seized legal products under the guise that they were contraband.

District Attorney Heather Adams, a lieutenant with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), three unnamed members of the LCDTF and Lancaster County itself are listed as defendants in the filing.

The suit alleges that Adams ordered the LCDTF to carry out searches of smoke/vape stores and subsequently seize certain products containing various chemical compounds derived from hemp; namely, products containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), delta-9 THC, delta-10 THC and delta-11 THC.

THC (specifically delta-9) is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Delta-9 is classified as legal industrial hemp under 3 Pa. C.S.A. § 702 as long as it has a delta-9 THC concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.

According to the lawsuit, four members of the LCDTF entered the Smooth Vape located in Willow Street and produced a memo—not a search warrant—from Adams declaring that the detectives would be seizing "all products in plain view labeled or advertised as containing Delta-8 THC or Delta-10 THC."

Employees of the store claim that the officers gave them the option to either surrender to the search and seizure or have their store shut down. The owner chose to cooperate with the LCDTF rather than lose the revenue from having to close the store.

The lawsuit states that employees at the business asked the detectives for clarification on why the items were being seized now when they had been sold openly—and allegedly, legally—for years, but they did not receive an answer other than referring back to the memo.

The business owner claims in the lawsuit that no Delta-8, -10 or -11 products from his other three stores outside of Lancaster County have been seized and the other store locations continue to sell these products with no interference from law enforcement. Further, the owner says that thieves stole some Delta-8 products from one of his stores in Dauphin County, and he reported the theft to police "without incident or any suggestion that the stolen products were illegal."

In all, the LCDTF seized tens of thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from the store, resulting in a hefty loss for the business owner, the suit says. The store has lost significant additional profits due to not being able to sell these products in its Willow Street store, where the owner claims the Delta products had previously accounted for more than $15,000 in sales each month.

If the court finds that the LCDTF's search and seizure was illegal, Smooth Vape LLC is asking for the following damages: