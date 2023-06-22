What Pennsylvanians should know about recreational marijuana in Maryland

Starting July 1, 2023, anyone 21 years or older with a valid ID can get recreational cannabis in the state of Maryland.

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Just 15 miles south of the Pennsylvania-Maryland Border is The Dispensary cannabis store in Westminster, Maryland.

Community Liaison Rick Glass and staff are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana next month.

"We are going to be selling recreational cannabis to anybody over the age of 21," Glass said. "As far as July 1, as long as you have a valid ID, valid driver's license, or valid passport."

The store is expecting an influx of customers, including some from Pa.

"We are hoping to see a lot of new, friendly faces," Glass said. "We are expecting very, very, very high volume."

However, there are some things Pa. residents should know about this change.

"In certain situations, there's going to be a federal law that always supersedes any type of state law," Glass said.

Since marijuana is still federally illegal, transporting it across state lines, even if it was purchased legally, is still a federal crime.

Possessing marijuana is a crime in the Commonwealth, though it is decriminalized in some municipalities including York, Lancaster, Harrisburg and Steelton.

There are exceptions for people who have a medical marijuana card, and there is legislation in the statehouse to loosen the restriction on who can purchase the drug.

Glass says it's important for consumers to stay educated on their local rules.

"I strongly suggest people look into their local and state laws as well," Glass expressed. "We want to make sure everybody feels safe, and everybody is doing the right thing. But we are very, very excited for everybody to have access to this."

Md. will be the fourth state bordering Pa. to legalize recreational marijuana, joining Delaware, New York, and New Jersey.

If you do plan on buying and using recreational cannabis in Md., here are some other things to keep in mind:

• Consumers purchasing for recreational use in Md. will pay a 9% tax on their purchase.

• Edibles will be available for purchase in packs of 10 at 10mg a dose.