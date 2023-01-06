Nearly $300,000 worth of Delta-8, Delta-10 products seized in Lancaster County

Delta-8 and Delta-10 are forms of THC that are commonly sold in tobacco shops and convenience stores in the form of gummies, vape juice and more.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County officials announced a recent crackdown on shops selling Delta-8 and Delta-10, cannabinoids that are widely available, but illegal under several state and federal laws.

Pennsylvania law explicitly classifies Delta-8 and Delta-10 as Schedule 1 controlled substances. On the federal level, the DEA also classified Delta 8 as a controlled substance in February 2023.

In April, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force visited 43 stores selling products containing Delta-8 and Delta-10. About 7,200 products worth about $290,000 were confiscated from 25 of those locations.

Warnings were also sent to several hemp producers in Lancaster County that manufactured some of the products. Though the producers had licenses to grow hemp, state law requires the THC level in the final hemp product not to exceed 0.3 percent.

Many of the seized Delta-8 and Delta-10 products were packaged to look like common brands of snacks, such as Ruffles, Frosted Flakes and Nerds. Officials said this packaging was especially dangerous in light of a recent study that showed a rise in emergency calls after children in Pennsylvania and New Jersey accidentally swallowed products containing cannabis—in many cases because the package or its contents looked like candy.

“Parents, in particular, should be aware that these products are ending up in the hands of juveniles and that these products are not only illegal, but they are also not subject to any regulation and therefore could be dangerous,” said Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Some shops advertise that they will only sell the products to people ages 21 and older, but officials also reported more minors using and sharing these products in Lancaster County.

“Talk to your kids. Talk to your kids about what’s out there nowadays and what’s available and the fact that just because it’s on the store shelves doesn’t make it safe,” Adams said.

As of Thursday, though, several shops in the area appeared to still be selling the products.

A staff member at one shop in Lancaster City, CBD American Shaman, said they were no longer selling Delta-8 or Delta-10 products, though they intended to file a lawsuit to challenge the enforcement action.