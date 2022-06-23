x
Local organization hosts event to discuss health issues facing the Latino community

Latino Connection says the goal is to increase awareness and create solution-focused discussions around guaranteeing healthcare in the Latino community.
Credit: WPMT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, Latino Connection hosted a half-day seminar to facilitate discussion and education surrounding the most important topics related to Latino Health in Pennsylvania. 

They say the goal is to increase awareness and create intentional, solution-focused discussions around building inclusive policy to guarantee healthcare in Latino communities.

Some of the topics they discussed included: Progress and barriers in creating equitable policies, housing, community engagement, and appropriation.

“The purpose of hosting this state of the union Latino health is to bring together policymakers both in public and private sectors, to help create policies that essentially help us overcome those community barriers to live a healthier, more active, engaged lifestyle," said George Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection. 

According to the organization, the Latino demographic in Pennsylvania has grown by over 48% in the last decade.

   

