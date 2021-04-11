Latino Connection and health insurance agency Highmark team up to administer flu vaccines to vulnerable populations

Flu vaccines will be given to anyone who would like one. Proof of insurance will not be required and neither will appointments.

YORK, Pa. — Highmark's Children's Health Insurance Program along with Latino Connection's CATE COVID-19 mobile response unit are continuing their initiative this week of administering flu shots to vulnerable populations.

On Nov. 1, the organizations administered shots in Lebanon and will make another round in York at the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center (SAMRC) at 426 South George Street.

Flu vaccines will be given to anyone who would like one. Proof of insurance will not be required and neither will appointments.

The center's office manager and coordinator says this will be beneficial for the community because underserved populations can be reluctant to receive vaccinations.

"People are scared and they're scared of the side effects, but it's something to protect the community and their home and their family and they don't understand that," Yesenia Rivera, office manager and coordinator for SAMRC said.

Representatives of CATE's COVID-19 response team say the effort also touches on the lack of awareness of health benefits that are available to people in their areas.

"It could be as simple as not knowing how to register for a COVID vaccine at a pharmacy, not knowing that it's flu season and that you should be getting your flu shot," Jean Cubilette, project manager of the CATE said. "Or not knowing where to get a COVID test."