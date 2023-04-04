Lancaster woman sentenced to prison for role in Munoz protest

Jessica Lopez was given a 13 to 30-month prison sentence for riot in the 3rd degree and other charges.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three people arrested during the protest of Richardo Munoz death were sentenced on Tuesday. Munoz was killed by a Lancaster City police officer during a crisis intervention in September 2020.

Jessica Lopez was given a 13 to 30 month prison sentence for rioting in the third degree and other charges.

Over a dozen supporters stood outside of the Lancaster County Courthouse in support of Lopez.

“[The judge] said something to the effect of, ‘While racial and social justice issues need to be discussed, Jessica went about it the wrong way,'" said Michelle Batt, a founder of the Lancaster Bail Fund. "But I ask the judge, 'What is the right way?'”

In total, ten people were arrested during the Munoz protest in September 2020. In addition, several of those arrested had their bail originally set at $1 million.

The bail was eventually lowered, after public outrage from former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, and other politicians.

“Somewhere I read the freedom of speech, somewhere I read the freedom of the press, somewhere I read the freedom of assembly," said Representative Ismail Smith-Ward-El, a Democratic state representative from Lancaster County. "And somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right.”

Supporters of Lopez thanked her and the other protestors for standing up and calling for change in Pennsylvania's criminal justice system.

“They have paid, literally, with their lives. It is no exaggeration," said Batt.