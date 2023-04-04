Trap, neuter and release efforts continue throughout Lebanon County to mitigate feral cat colonies

The feral cat population continues to attract the attention of residents as well as trap, neuter and release groups.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — While feral cat populations are on the rise across the Commonwealth, the issue has reached a tipping point in Lebanon County.

Feral cats continue to attract the attention of residents and trap-neuter-release (TNR) groups.

Jennifer Wentzel, a volunteer organizer for Cornwall Community Cats told FOX43, “I found out actually that the existence of free-roaming cats, really is the result of human neglect.”

Feral cat populations can be found throughout several rural and wooded areas, as well as in backyards.

Several TNR groups from outside Lebanon have been contacted to help mitigate the issue, including Cornwall.

“Either the cats are already there, or perhaps, there’s a mental health issue and someone has created a problem that has gotten unintentionally out of hand, and [with] not spaying [or] neutering, it just really starts to explode," said Amanda Musser, a volunteer for Cornwall.

Volunteers say feral cat populations can persist due to several factors, including pet dumping, continuous breeding, people feeding the cats and a lack of available volunteers.

“We’re driving 45 minutes or so to Lancaster, an hour to York, or Camp Hill and farther, so that’s a big-time commitment and some people can’t make that,” said Amber Potter with the Lebanon County Community Cats.

Volunteers also cited the associated costs when caring for the animals, such as veterinarian services. Necessary vaccines, such as a rabies shot, can cost upwards of $40.

“It really escalates the issue. It creates overcrowding in shelters, dumping, [and] it creates litters upon litters upon litters,” said Musser.

In most cases, adult cats are released back into the community, while kittens have a greater chance of being fostered and adopted. This is because older cats may not be suitable to be domesticated, regardless of their socialization.

Lebanon County Community Cats has released resources available to residents with concerns over specific populations.

“The whole impetus behind trap, neuter and return, and what I really hope people take away from it, is just being a good neighbor to someone else,” says Wentzel.