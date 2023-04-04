Car crashes into power pole in Lancaster County

PPL has been notified and is reportedly responding to the problem, according to the NLCRPD.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are investigating an incident after a car struck and knocked over a power pole.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), officers responded to the 400 block of Owl Hill Road for a car crash with reported injuries.

At the scene, it was determined that the car had gone off the road and struck a PPL power pole.

