Car crashes into power pole in Lancaster County

PPL has been notified and is reportedly responding to the problem, according to the NLCRPD.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are investigating an incident after a car struck and knocked over a power pole. 

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), officers responded to the 400 block of Owl Hill Road for a car crash with reported injuries. 

At the scene, it was determined that the car had gone off the road and struck a PPL power pole. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

