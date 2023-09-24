The Force returns to Lancaster with annual "Star Wars"-themed event

The Lancaster Science Factory held 'The Force Returns' on Sunday, which is an annual, interactive "Star Wars"-themed event aimed to encourage creativity in students.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Science Factory welcomed guests from across the galaxy as 'The Force Returns' began its annual appearance on Sunday.

The event didn’t just give kids the opportunity to train as Jedi Knights of the Republic; event staff were hoping to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, mechanics and more.

Amanda Bakay, Lancaster Science Factor's Program Director, said the out-of-this-world event is one that the community looks forward to every year.

“We’re introducing kids to STEM concepts through active play and learning while doing. Getting them in the door through the enticement of 'Star Wars' characters is a great way to introduce [the kids] to our space,” Bakay said.

The seventh annual "Star Wars"-themed event was an opportunity for students of all ages to learn more about our world and foster an interest in science and STEM.

“Research has shown that the more kids go to science centers, like the Lancaster Science Factory, the more apt they are to go on to careers in STEM,” Bakay said.

Brittany Murphy of Lancaster County told FOX43 that she appreciates the learning experiences introduced to children, including her son.

“A lot of hands-on learning is what it takes to really get them interested in that kind of stuff, and really set them [up] for success in the future,” Murphy said.

The event had more than 50 performers roaming throughout the factory, each dressed as a character from within the "Star Wars" universe. Attendees were given the opportunity to interact with groups, including The Galactic Academy and Kyber Base.

Visitors could take their picture with Stormtroopers, Mandalorians and Darth Vader himself. Children could also learn basic lightsaber combat skills through interactive lessons by groups, such as the Central Pa. Jedi and Sith Alliance.

“It’s a great way to educate them. They’re having fun [and] learning at the same time, which is always great,” said Andrew Rinier, a performer dressed as Darth Maul.

Children could also interact with several activities offered by the factory, which ranged from water dynamics, aerodynamics, gravity and programming.

The factory expects its next annual jump to lightspeed in September 2024.