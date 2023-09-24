Lancaster County animal center announces the passing of injured flamingo found in Franklin County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County's Raven Ridge Wildlife Center announced the death of an injured flamingo, which had been receiving care for over a week.
The flamingo was initially discovered by a State Game Warden in Franklin County and was transported to the wildlife center after sustaining injuries from a snapping turtle.
Officials believe the pink visitor and its partner were thrown off their course by a hurricane in earlier in the month.
While officials with Raven Ridge confirmed that the emergency X-rays didn't show any breaks or fractures to the bird's legs, there was tissue, muscle, and tendon damage from the attack. The stress of being in a new environment also worked against the bird's recovery journey, according to the center.
"Unfortunately, these birds are compromised to begin with as they are out of their element, their normal food source is not available, and the stress of the journey through the hurricane," stated Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in a Facebook post.
The center was gearing up to send the flamingo, which was now able to stand, walk and eat independently, to a zoo, where there would be a present flock and a more favorable environment to further nurture healing.
However, upon arrival at the new location team members discovered the flamingo had passed away during transportation.
"The Rehabilitator, the [Raven Ridge Wildlife Center] team and the professional zoo team are devastated by the loss," expressed the center in a Facebook post. "There is a lot of pain and tears, we are all heartbroken. We understand [that] there will be some individuals that will not agree or unfollow us. We have and will continue to always be honest, trustworthy and open with our supporters, as wildlife rehabilitation doesn't always end the way we hope."