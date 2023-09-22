x
Millersville University freshman found dead in campus parking garage

Thea Cassidy, 18, whose legal name is Samuel Cassidy, was found dead in a parked vehicle inside the garage on North Prince Street, the county coroner said.
Credit: Keith Schweigert/FOX43
Millersville University campus in an August 2021 file photo.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Authorities are investigating after a Millersville University freshman was found dead in a vehicle inside a parking garage on the Lancaster County campus.

Thea Cassidy, 18, whose legal name is Samuel Cassidy, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:21 Friday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, whose office was dispatched to the garage after the body was found. 

An investigation of the scene did not reveal any suspicious circumstances, Diamantoni said.

Cassidy was a first-year student at the university. 

Diamantoni said Cassidy's body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation. A ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending the results of the investigation, Diamantoni said.

No autopsy is scheduled, according to Diamantoni.

