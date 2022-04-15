Truck crashes into vehicles, home in Lebanon County; Route 422 closed in both directions

The crash reportedly occurred on Main Street/Route 422 near Bachman Road. As a result, Route 422 is closed in both directions in the area.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into several parked vehicles and a home in Annville Township Friday morning, according to dispatch.

The crash occurred on Main Street/Route 422 near Bachman Road around 6 a.m. on April 15.

As a result of the crash, Route 422 is closed in both directions in the area.

Pictures show that the truck hit several vehicles after going off the road. One of the vehicles was pushed into a nearby yard. A converted school bus was also hit, according to photos.

The truck also appears to have struck a tree.

There is no word yet on the extent of any damage, but officials on the scene have confirmed that there are no injuries.