Ukrainian refugees in Pa. adjust to new life as war nears one year mark

One year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Chekh family has settled into life in South Central Pennsylvania.

EPHRATA, Pa. — As a new spring approaches in south-central Pennsylvania, the war rages on in Ukraine.

However, the last year has been a new start for Mikhailo and Liliia Chekh. They are refugees from Khartsyz'k, Ukraine who have found safety and comfort in Lancaster County.

"It’s been a year and it’s sorrowful that it’s not over yet," Mikhailo said.

Over the several months they have been in Lancaster County, both parents have started working and the kids are all in school.

"About a month ago, we really started to like America," Mikhailo said. "Until then we really started to miss our home."

It’s a home the couple says they likely won’t see soon. The family's home city of Khartsyz'k is in Eastern Ukraine, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

"We’re worried because we have nowhere to return to," Liliia said.

"We also understand that there is no future there for our children," Mikhailo said.

The Chekh’s say they are praying for the war to end and hope to make their new home just home.

"Our expectation and our hope really is to have some sort of pathway to stay in the United States, to buy a house, to have a normal citizen's life," Mikhailo said.

"And have peace," Liliia added.

Until then, they plan to celebrate the little victories along the way.

"Our daughter applied to Career and Technology Center in Lancaster next year," Liliia said. "We’re waiting for an answer and we hope that it’s positive."

The Chekhs also say they think people should value those around them.

"Value the people around you. Get together more often," Lillia said. "We don't have an opportunity to get together like we used to, and you have to value that when you when you have the opportunity."

Nearly 19 million Ukrainians have fled the county in the year since the invasion took place according to the UN Refugee Agency.