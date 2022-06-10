Lancaster County church raises over $1 million for Ukraine

Bethany Slavic Church has been collecting donations of food, furniture, clothing, and money. They have exceeded their goal of $50,000.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fighting in Ukraine continues, and so do the needs of its civilians, which is why a Lancaster County church is trying to raise money.

Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata has been collaborating with 62 churches in Ukraine to distribute donations of goods and funds. So far, the church has raised more than $1 million, which is far from their initial goal.

"That was the goal, and it’s unbelievable," Konstantin Reznik, missions pastor at the church, told FOX43. "It’s a really supernatural movement of God."

The church says that they have been hearing from local pastors and leaders in Ukraine, who are urgently requesting donations for warm clothing.

Reznik added, “If there is one big request we have right now, it’s to send us shoes, send us coats, send us sweaters, things like that. The needs are greater than they were.”

Bethany Slavic Church estimates they have helped feed 300,000 Ukrainians and assisted in evacuating 20,000 refugees.

The church is currently accepting food, clothing, and furniture donations. Refugee families can pick up the furniture when settling in the United States.