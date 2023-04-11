Reading homicide suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina, police say

Jabar Hill, 24, was believed to have been hiding with family in Lebanon following a Nov. 5, 2022 homicide in Reading.

READING, Pa. — A man wanted for November 2022 murder in Reading was apprehended in South Carolina Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, authorities announced.

Jabar Hill (a.k.a. Jabar Marquis), 24, was believed at one point to be hiding with family in Lebanon, police in Reading said last year.

Hill is charged with first-degree homicide, third-degree homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in connection to a deadly shooting on the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading on Nov. 5, 2022.

Police said he was aided by Marc Lockman, 24, who was apprehended.

Authorities also searched for Hill in Chester and Philadelphia, where he was known to have ties.