Fugitive in Georgia murder case apprehended near Chambersburg, authorities say

Gregory Thornton, 30, of Baltimore, was wanted in connection to the March 28 shooting death of 13-year-old Buddy Brown in Augusta, Georgia, police said.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The suspect in a Georgia murder case was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Gregory Thornton, 30, of Baltimore, is charged with homicide and other offenses relating to the March 28 shooting death of 13-year-old Buddy Brown in Augusta, Georgia, police in Richmond County confirmed Wednesday.

Thornton was staying in Georgia at the time of Brown's murder, authorities said. Brown was reportedly outside to pick up a Door Dash delivery when he was gunned down, according to WRDW-TV.

Police say Thornton fled back to Maryland after Brown's murder. He was the subject of a statewide manhunt, but allegedly eluded capture by traveling to Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Thornton on the 3100 block of Anthony Highway in Fayetteville, Franklin County, on Wednesday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said.

He is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.