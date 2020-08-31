Suspect accused of murdering 68-year-old Lancaster County man will face trial on homicide charges

Stephen John Jones was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Monday. Police say they traced the shotgun used in the murder to him through transfer records

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators used transfer records and interviews with previous owners to trace a shotgun found 25 feet from where a Lancaster County man was fatally shot earlier this month to the suspect accused of shooting him, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.

Stephen John Jones, 27, of Denver, is charged with homicide in the death of Steve Walker, 68, on August 9, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Testimony at Jones' preliminary hearing today revealed Jones was sold the shotgun about three years ago. The gun was found -- with a spent shell casing stuck in the chamber -- in the vicinity of where Walker was found fatally shot in his vehicle on Cats Back Road in West Earl Township, according to investigators.

Police determined Walker was shot through the open driver’s side window of his vehicle. He was found deceased in the driver’s seat.

After finding sufficient evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing, District Judge Jonathan Heisse bound the case over for disposition in Lancaster County Court.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa presented evidence from several detectives and an employee of a Sheetz store in Ephrata – where Jones was seen by witnesses and via surveillance cameras minutes before the shooting.

Jones entered the store with a shotgun and demanded gas, the employee testified. Jones is seen on video attempting to get gas, then driving away. (Jones is also charged for robbery regarding the incident at Sheetz, prosecutors say.)



Several surveillance cameras on the path to and from the shooting scene showed the black pickup truck pass by.

A detective testified there were no passengers in the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Two witnesses – a motorist and bicyclist - also told police they saw a black pickup truck driving from the shooting scene, according to testimony Monday.

Police eventually searched the pickup truck – a Chevy Silverado – and found two shotgun shells inside the cab, according to testimony.

Jones is at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He appeared at Monday’s preliminary hearing with two attorneys.