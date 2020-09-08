Police looking for 'armed' and 'dangerous' man in fatal shooting

The public is advised not to approach the suspect.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday morning in West Earl Township.

Authorities say the victim was found in his vehicle with an obvious gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight on Cats Back Road in Ephrata.

The suspect is an unidentified man driving a black or dark-colored Chevy pickup truck, model year 2015 or newer. It has a novelty plate advertising Blaise Alexander Ford, and minor passenger-side damage.

Police are trying to determine if the victim and the shooter were known to each other prior to the shooting.

The suspect was seen at a Sheetz on Route 322 in Ephrata minutes before the shooting, carrying a black or dark-colored long gun and he was acting erratically, police say.

Police say the shooter is presumed armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to take caution and not approach the man.