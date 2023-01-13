Lancaster man charged with sexual assault of a child

George S. Cooke, 62, was charged after the investigation of a tip received by Lancaster County Children & Youth Services, according to Manheim Township Police.

George S. Cooke was charged involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a child, and corruption of minors after the investigation of a tip received from Lancaster County Children and Youth Services, according to Manheim Township Police.

One of the victim's parents contacted authorities after overhearing a conversation between the victim and another person where the victim accused Cooke of touching her inappropriately, police said.

When asked about the conversation by her parent, the victim confirmed the sexual abuse had occurred, police said.

During subsequent interviews with authorities and police, the victim said Cooke had inappropriate and non-consensual sexual contact with the victim after bribing her with access to a computer game, according to police.

Cooke is known to the victim, who often stayed in his home overnight, police said.