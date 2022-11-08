Lancaster County man charged with 27 felonies involving sexual abuse of children

Daniel Earl Edwards, 53, was charged after an investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and multiple child welfare and advocacy agencies.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with 31 sex offenses -- including 27 felonies -- after investigators say he sexually assaulted at least four juvenile victims over a period of over a decade, beginning in 2007.

Daniel Earl Edwards, 53, was charged following an investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, and other child advocacy and welfare agencies.

Edwards, of Penn Township, is charged with:

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age (8 counts)

Unlawful contact with a minor (3 third-degree felony counts)

Corruption of minors (3 counts)

Endangering the welfare of children (3 counts)

Unlawful Contact with a Minor (one first-degree felony count)

Aggravated Indecent Assault (one first-degree felony count)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (4 first-degree felony counts)

All four victims reported Edwards' alleged acts during interviews with police and the Lancaster County Children's Alliance, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Edwards.

One victim said the abuse began when she was between the ages of 4 and 5 years old, police said.