Police: Lancaster County man recorded himself having sexual contact with minor

John Wakefield Jr., 47, is charged with statutory sexual assault after allegedly recording himself having illegal sexual contact with the victim.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after allegedly recording himself sexually assaulting a minor.

John Wakefield Jr., 47, is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

According to the Columbia Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were dispatched to meet with a caller regarding the ongoing sexual abuse of children.

According to the caller, he was given an "SD" card that contained video footage of Wakefield Jr. engaging in sexual contact with a victim under the age of 18.

Officers reviewed the footage and reportedly confirmed that Wakefield Jr. had engaged in illegal sexual contact with the victim.