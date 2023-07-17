x
Lancaster County

Emergency crews respond to crash in Lancaster County

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, the crash occurred along the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike around 3:42 p.m.
Credit: jteivans - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with the West Lampeter Township Police Department are responding to a reportedly fatal crash in Lancaster County.

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, the crash occurred along the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike around 3:42 p.m. 

The crash reportedly involves two vehicles and emergency crews are responding to the scene. 

According to dispatch, crews on the scene are reporting the incident as a fatal crash, but the coroner has not been officially dispatched at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more information as it becomes available.

