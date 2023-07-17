Emergency crews respond to crash in Lancaster County

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, the crash occurred along the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike around 3:42 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with the West Lampeter Township Police Department are responding to a reportedly fatal crash in Lancaster County.

The crash reportedly involves two vehicles and emergency crews are responding to the scene.

According to dispatch, crews on the scene are reporting the incident as a fatal crash, but the coroner has not been officially dispatched at this time.