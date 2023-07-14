Perry County woman pronounced dead following two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Haley Nenninger, 19, from New Bloomfield was fatally injured following a crash on Sunday, July 9 at 10:42 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County woman was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Haley Nenninger, 19, from New Bloomfield, was fatally injured following a crash on Sunday, July 9 at 10:42 a.m. while traveling west on Enola Road in North Middleton Township.

The second vehicle involved, a 2022 Ram truck was traveling south on Waggoners Gap Road.

Both cars approached the Enola Road/ Waggoners Gap Toad intersection when Nenninger reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the intersection. Nenninger's vehicle drove directly into the path of the truck, which did not have a stop sign.

Both vehicles rotated and traveled into the grass at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Nenninger's car rolled over and came to a final position on its passenger side. She was entrapped and required extrication.

Nenninger was then flown by Life Lion to Holy Spirit Hospital where she was pronounced dead.