RRTA offers free rides to those who bring their bikes on the bus during National Bike to Work Week

LANCASTER, Pa. — To mark National Bike to Work Week, the Red Rose Transit Authority announced it will offer a free ride to any passenger who chooses "multi-modal" travel by bringing their bike on board a bus for any part of their trip.

The offer is good from Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, RRTA said.

"RRTA encourages bicycling and transit together as good alternate modes of transportation," the company said in a press release. "RRTA’s bus fleet has bike racks located on the front of the vehicle for customers to use."

The RRTA bike racks can carry two bikes at a time, the company said.

"Normally, passengers who board RRTA buses with a bike must pay the regular adult fare," the company said. "During National Bike to Work Week, their ride will be free."

May is recognized as National Bike Month. For more information about National Bike Month, go here.