Red Rose Transit Authority celebrates 'National Bike to Work Week' by offering free rides to cyclists

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week, cyclists will be able to ride any Red Rose transit route for free when they bring a bike onto a bus.

The Red Rose Transit Authority is hosting this weeklong initiative in honor of "National Bike to Work Week."

The transit authority serves Lancaster County, and RRTA's fleet has two bike racks at the front of each bus where riders can place their bikes.

“We promote bringing and riding your bike, taking more cars off the road, and being more efficient in travel," Greg Downing, the executive director of the South Central Transit Authority told FOX43. "At a time when gas is on average $4.50 per gallon, we offer a cost effective solution."

The cost to ride a bus one way is usually $1.80 per ride, or $42 a month, if you have a monthly pass.

South Central Transit Authority says that another one of their goals is to promote healthy living.

“Being able to get out during a time when we’re kind of stepping out from COVID-19...we want to make sure that we’re offering and providing that service to people," Downing said. "To not only those who are stuck in the house, but those who can get out...you can do some of the things that you’ve always done, and we have a cost effective way to do that."