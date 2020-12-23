Red Rose Transit Authority buses get Wifi hotspots

Red Rose Transit and T-Mobile team up to offer Wi-Fi access on Lancaster County buses.
“We feel this will be a great addition to our services and a real benefit for our riders. It will certainly make riding the bus even more convenient and productive,” said David Kilmer, Executive Director for Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA).
According to a press release from RRTA, the company's entire fleet of buses in Lancaster City and Lancaster County now have T- Mobile 5G capable WiFi hotspots.
This service will be available free to anyone who rides RRTA.