RRTA moves to alternate deviations on bus routes due to winter weather

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Rose Transit Authority said it has switched to Alternate Snow Deviations along its bus routes due to Thursday's winter storm.

The route deviations will remain in effect until conditions improve, the RRTA said.

The following deviations are in place:

Route 1/Southeast

Standard: travels King St. to Broad St., then regular route.

Alternate: Bus travels King St. to Broad St. to Chesapeake St. to Duke St. to Farnum St. to Queen Street.

Route 2/6th Ward

Standard: No deviation.

Alternate: Bus travels New Holland Ave. to Ross St. to Park Ave. to New St., then regular route.

Route 3/8th Ward

Standard: Bus travels Prince St. to Hazel St. to Wabank Rd. to regular route. Alternate: Bus travels Prince St. to Hershey Ave. to Millersville Pike to regular route. No service to Sterling Place or Kensington Court.

Route 10/Lititz

Standard: Bus travels Broad St. to Newport Rd. to regular route. No Main St. to Front St.

Route 11/Ephrata

Standard: Bus travels regular route with no service to EARS.

Route 12/New Holland

Standard: No deviation.

Alternate: Bus travels regular route with no extension to Shady Maple.

Route 13/White Horse

Standard: No service beyond Salisbury Township Municipal Building.

Alternate: No service beyond Intercourse. Bus travels Rt. 340 to Queen Road to Rt. 772 to Rt. 340.

Route 16/Millersville

Standard: No deviation to Lancaster Greens Apts. on late night trips.

Route 17/Columbia

Standard: No service to Marietta.

Alternate: In Columbia, bus travels Rt. 462 to 5th St. to Chestnut St. to 3rd St. to Locust St. to Rt. 462.

Route 18/Elizabethtown

Standard: Regular route outbound to Amtrak. No extension to Nordstrom. Regular route inbound.

Route 19/Manheim

Standard: Bus travels Rt. 72 to Square to Rt. 72 and does not operate on Hazel Street.

Route 21/Gap

Standard: Regular route outbound to Urban Outfitters. No extension to Gap Shopping Center.

Routes 5, Route 6/Downtown Lancaster Loop, 14, 15, 20, & the Millersville University Shuttles generally will follow regular routes.