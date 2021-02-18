Live updates: All-day snowstorm hits Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Winter weather hit the Central Pennsylvania area beginning Thursday morning. The snow is expected to last all day and into Friday morning.
Here are updates on what the conditions are like in our area:
LIVE UPDATES
7:45 a.m. - Manheim Township, Lancaster County: Roads are nearly completely covered with snow.
7:15 a.m. - Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County: The roadways in the area are almost completely covered in the span of an hour.
6:22 a.m. - Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County: Snow is falling at a solid pace in Cumberland County as PennDOT crews are out and about on the roadways.
6:15 a.m. - Manheim Township, Lancaster County: It became a different scene in just about an hour! Steady snowfall in Lancaster.
5:53 a.m. - York County: Snow is falling at a solid pace in southern York County.
5:09 a.m. - Manheim Township, Lancaster County: Flurries began to fall just after 5:00 a.m. in Lancaster.