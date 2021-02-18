Live updates: All-day snowstorm hits Central Pa.

Thursday began with snow across Central Pa. that appears will last the entirety of the day and into Friday morning.

Editor's note: The above video is from 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Here are updates on what the conditions are like in our area:

LIVE UPDATES

7:45 a.m. - Manheim Township, Lancaster County: Roads are nearly completely covered with snow.

RIGHT NOW: A l👀k at the sn❄️wy conditions in Manheim Twp., Lancaster County. @FOX43



Show us what it’s like where you live! Use the @FOX43 📍near me tool, we want to see your photos! ☃️☃️https://t.co/XM2YCeqHYY pic.twitter.com/8y7SLcfKIR — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 18, 2021

7:15 a.m. - Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County: The roadways in the area are almost completely covered in the span of an hour.

Here’s a better look at conditions in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County as it’s getting brighter out.



Let us know what you’re seeing where you live! Download the @FOX43 app and use the ‘near me’ feature: https://t.co/kMWP1zMnB4 pic.twitter.com/o4A5e18Mnk — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 18, 2021

6:22 a.m. - Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County: Snow is falling at a solid pace in Cumberland County as PennDOT crews are out and about on the roadways.

PennDOT trucks are out and busy this morning. Snow is falling fast in our area and roadways are deteriorating quickly. @FOX43 https://t.co/pA2NlXq3Gn pic.twitter.com/W56eUd53Wr — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 18, 2021

6:15 a.m. - Manheim Township, Lancaster County: It became a different scene in just about an hour! Steady snowfall in Lancaster.

Snow is falling fast in Manheim Twp. Lancaster County, visibility has also gotten worse with the heavier snowfall.



Less than an hour ago, the roads were completely clear. Stay safe, drive slow, and take your time if you have to travel. @FOX43 https://t.co/CW83LZX3kg pic.twitter.com/YMyMgFPaLS — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 18, 2021

5:53 a.m. - York County: Snow is falling at a solid pace in southern York County.

5:09 a.m. - Manheim Township, Lancaster County: Flurries began to fall just after 5:00 a.m. in Lancaster.