Lancaster declares snow emergency ahead of upcoming winter storm

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster has declared a snow emergency for the winter storm expected to arrive in the area overnight.
The snow emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Danene Sorace said in a press release.
During a snow emergency, vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes or be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Vehicles may not return to snow emergency routes until the snow emergency has been lifted. Any car parked on a snow emergency route during a snow emergency will be towed.
This will allow the Department of Public Works to remove snow safely and effectively from the snow emergency routes, Sorace's office said.
Snow emergency routes can be found on the City’s website at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/services/parking-street-cleaning-snow-removal.
Free Parking during the snow emergency will be available for residents at the following garages beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday:
Prince Street Garage
Lancaster Parking Authority
111 North Prince Street
Water Street Garage
Lancaster Parking Authority
220 North Water Street
East King Street Garage
Lancaster Parking Authority
150 East King Street
Duke Street Garage
Lancaster Parking Authority
150 North Duke Street
North Queen Street Garage
Lancaster Parking Authority
424 North Queen Street
Penn Square Garage
Lancaster Parking Authority
25-51 East Vine Street
Queen Street Station Garage
Red Rose Transit Authority
Corner of North Queen & West Chestnut
Steinman Park Garage
Colonial Parking
35 South Prince Street
Residents must pull a ticket upon entry. All vehicles must be removed from parking garages when the snow emergency is lifted. Regular hourly rates will commence after that time.
For more information about snow emergencies and other winter weather information, visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com/blog/winter-weather-information.