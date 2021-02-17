Lancaster declares snow emergency ahead of upcoming winter storm

All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes in the city by 8 p.m. tonight, the city said. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster has declared a snow emergency for the winter storm expected to arrive in the area overnight.

The snow emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Danene Sorace said in a press release.

During a snow emergency, vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes or be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Vehicles may not return to snow emergency routes until the snow emergency has been lifted. Any car parked on a snow emergency route during a snow emergency will be towed.

This will allow the Department of Public Works to remove snow safely and effectively from the snow emergency routes, Sorace's office said.

Snow emergency routes can be found on the City’s website at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/services/parking-street-cleaning-snow-removal.

Free Parking during the snow emergency will be available for residents at the following garages beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday:

Prince Street Garage

Lancaster Parking Authority

111 North Prince Street

Water Street Garage

Lancaster Parking Authority

220 North Water Street

East King Street Garage

Lancaster Parking Authority

150 East King Street

Duke Street Garage

Lancaster Parking Authority

150 North Duke Street

North Queen Street Garage

Lancaster Parking Authority

424 North Queen Street

Penn Square Garage

Lancaster Parking Authority

25-51 East Vine Street

Queen Street Station Garage

Red Rose Transit Authority

Corner of North Queen & West Chestnut

Steinman Park Garage

Colonial Parking

35 South Prince Street

Residents must pull a ticket upon entry. All vehicles must be removed from parking garages when the snow emergency is lifted. Regular hourly rates will commence after that time.