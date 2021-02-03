2 people injured in 3-vehicle crash involving 2 tractor trailers on Route 30 in Lancaster County

The crash closed both westbound lanes between New Holland Pike and Route 222 until about 11 a.m., police say. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving two tractor trailer trucks that closed both westbound lanes of Route 30 in Lancaster County for two hours on Tuesday morning.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred around 8:51 a.m. on Route 30 between New Holland Pike and Route 222, police say.

All three vehicles involved in the crash were traveling west in the left land of Route 30, police say. A passenger car was driving between two tractor trailer trucks when the vehicles approached a rolling lane closure for road work, according to police.

The first tractor trailer truck and the passenger vehicle slowed down without incident, but the second tractor trailer behind the passenger car was unable to slow down within the assured distance ahead and struck the rear end of the passenger car, police say.

The force of the impact pushed the passenger car into the rear end of the tractor trailer in front of it, thereby causing the passenger vehicle to become "sandwiched" in between the two tractor trailer trucks, according to police.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Neither of the tractor trailer drivers were injured, police say.

Emergency workers were able to keep the westbound shoulder open to allow some westbound traffic to continue to move, albeit slowly, according to police. The roadway fully re-opened just before 11:00 a.m.