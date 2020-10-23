Search underway for driver wanted in hit-and-run crash along Route 30 in Manheim Township

After crashing into another vehicle on Thursday the male driver and his two female passengers fled the scene on foot.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County on Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at Route 30 near Route 222 in Manheim Township.

Police say following a crash between two vehicles, the male driver and two female passengers got out and ran from the scene on foot.

Officers searched the area and were able to find the two female passengers who fled, but the driver evaded them.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact police at 717-569-6401.