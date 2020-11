The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 30 West between the Centerville Road and Stony Battery Road exits, authorities say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 30 West in Lancaster County is closed while emergency personnel tend to a rollover vehicle crash, authorities say.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. along Route 30, between the Centerville Road and Stony Battery Road exits, according to the Mountville Fire Company.

Both lanes of the highway appear to be closed while crews remain on the scene.