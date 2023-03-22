Route 283 East in Lancaster County closed by crash, PennDOT says

The crash reportedly involved two tractor trailer trucks, and crews are working to contain a leak of motor oil and other fluids on the roadway, according to PennDOT.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. between the Hershey/Elizabethtown and Rheems/Elizabethtown exits. It reportedly occurred while traffic was slowed by roadwork in the area, a PennDOT spokesperson said.

All lanes were still closed as of 11:30 a.m., and there was no estimate on how long the closure would last, according to 511PA.

Crews were working to contain a large leak of motor oil and other fluids, the spokesperson said.

Traffic is being rerouted at the Route 743 (Elizabethtown) exit, according to PennDOT.