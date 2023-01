The crash occurred in the early morning of Jan. 16. The road was closed for several hours.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed a section of Interstate 83 this morning, according to 511PA.com.

The crash, which occurred near City Park Drive between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: Interstate 283 South, closed all lanes starting in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.