1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night.

The crash occurred in Rapho Township at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic.

The car struck a westbound motorist, who was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the passing car, identified as a 20-year-old man from Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other eastbound car were uninjured.

Route 283 was shut down for several hours following the crash.