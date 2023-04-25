Lancaster man found in possession of more than $250,000 worth of drugs in raid of home by Drug Task Force

Rashad Mateen, 34, was arrested following the raid of his East Lampeter Township home on April 13, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspected drug dealer who was found with more than $250,000 worth of illicit substances in his possession during a search of his home by the county's Drug Task Force.

Rashad Mateen, 34, of the 200 block of Greenland Drive, was arrested on April 13 after authorities searched his East Lampeter Township home and discovered 155 grams of powder cocaine, 56.5 grams of crack cocaine, 71 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, $104,690 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia items, the DA's Office said.

The cumulative value of the drugs found in the home is estimated at $269,150, according to the DA.

Authorities began investigating Mateen's suspected drug dealing activities in February, according to the DA's Office.

Investigators with the Drug Task Force used undercover officers or confidential informants to make several controlled buys of crack cocaine from Mateen over the last three months, the DA's Office said.

Mateen is being held on a $1 million bond after being arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle following his arrest.