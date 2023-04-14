x
Two arrested, charged with multiple drugs and weapons charges in Lancaster

Marcus Beckham, 34, and Tyree Smith-Parker were arrested after Lancaster police allegedly located over 25 grams of cocaine and a stolen weapon inside a residence.
Marcus Beckham

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster residents have been arrested and charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police

On April 13 at 10:30 a.m., the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) with the assistance of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) executed a search warrant along the 500 block of Juniata Street. 

According to police, approximately 25.5 grams of cocaine, three loaded guns, suboxone sleeves, marijuana edibles, packaging material and $1,160 was seized. 

It was later discovered by police that one of the weapons, a 9mm Ruger semi-auto handgun, was allegedly stolen out of Manheim Township. 

As a result, two people living in the home were arrested, Marcus Beckham, 34, and Tyree Smith-Parker. 

Beckham has been charged with possession with intent to deliver (cocaine), criminal conspiracy, person not to possess a firearm, recieving stolen property (handgun), possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Smith-Parker was charged with possession with intent to deliver (cocaine), criminal conspiracy, recieving stolen property (handgun), possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

