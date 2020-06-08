Lancaster County man charged with assaulting police officer

Andrew Goslin, 36, allegedly attacked two police officers who were investigating a suspicious activity call involving Goslin's two sons, Quarryville Police say.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lancaster County man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer who was investigating a suspected domestic incident in Quarryville Thursday.

Andrew Josiah Goslin, of New Providence, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, strangulation, rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred around 8:55 p.m. on the 300 block of West Fourth Street, according to Quarryville Police.

The incident began with the report of suspicious activity, police say. The caller said a man was chasing a woman in the parking lots of a Rite AId and Good's Store, according to police.

When the first officer arrived, he saw two subjects matching descriptions provided by the caller approaching a van in the parking lot. The subjects were both teen-age boys, police say.

The subjects proved to be uncooperative when questioned, police say. Their mother, who was also present on the scene, was also resistant, according to police.

At one point, police say, the older of the two teenagers got out of the vehicle and began to assault the officer, who was able to place the uvenile into custody without incident as an officer from another local jurisdiction arrived as backup.

At that point, police say, Goslin, who is the father of the boys, "aggressively pulled into the parking lot in a pickup truck, nearly striking the backup officer," according to police. The backup officer noticed a rifle in plain view inside of the truck and yelled to the Quarryville police officer that there was a "gun" in the vehicle.

Goslin exited the truck and did not heed commands to stop. He allegedly assaulted both officers, placing one of them in a choke hold, police say.

Police attempted to use a Taser device on Goslin, but his family intervened, according to police.

Goslin then allegedly made a move toward his truck, where an AR-15 rifle was visible and accessible, according to police.

Before he could retrieve the gun, police took him into custody.

Goslin was conveyed to the Lancaster County Prison and arraigned by the Honorable MDJ Tony Russell. He was committed to prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.