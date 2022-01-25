Lancaster County man convicted of assaulting two police officers in 2020 incident in Quarryville

Andrew J. Goslin, 38, was found guilty last week of aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to prosecutors.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted last week of aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct stemming from an August 2020 incident in which he attacked a pair of police officers in Quarryville, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew J. Goslin, 38, of New Providence, had his bail increased to $200,000 after the jury returned its verdict at a hearing on Jan. 20, prosecutors said Tuesday.

He was found guilty of four of the six charges he faced.

According to evidence presented at trial:

On August 5, 2020, police responded to a call of suspicious activity around 8:55 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Fourth St.

The caller reported that people appeared to be running away from a vehicle that looked like it was chasing them.

Once police arrived at the scene, a physical altercation occurred between the officer and initial party.

One member of the initial party, which included Goslin’s wife and two sons, placed a call to him to arrive to the scene.

Goslin arrived in a gray Chevrolet pickup truck with a womanJan Yanello, and possessed a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Goslin refused instructions from police, approached the scene, and was subsequently tased by police.

Goslin continued to ignore instructions from police and engaged in an extensive fight with both officers on scene, placing one in a chokehold and causing injury to both.

Goslin eventually had to be tased a second time when he ran toward his vehicle, which contained the rifle.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade prosecuted the case and presented evidence during the three-day trial heard by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker.

Attorneys presented their closing arguments Thursday morning, and the jury returned the verdict in the afternoon.

Wade argued that everything the police officers did in this incident was reasonable while the actions of Goslin were not.

"The defendant acted unreasonably throughout this situation, refused to listen to police commands, and escalated the situation when he ran towards the AR-15 he had in his car," Wade said. "Everything the officer did was reasonable and proportional response to the threat the defendant created."

Prosecutors said Goslin began crying loudly when the video of the scene was played during closing arguments, prompting Reinaker to tell defense counsel to ask him to compose himself.

Other members of the party actively participated in preventing the arrest of Goslin at the scene and were also convicted as codefendants in the trial, according to prosecutors.

Kimberly Goslin, 37 of New Providence, was found guilty of disorderly conduct by the jury.

Yanello, originally of Lancaster and now living in Alaska, was found guilty of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.