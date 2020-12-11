Penn Manor school bus involved in two-vehicle crash; three students suffer minor injuries

The school district said the crash occurred around 7 a.m. at Manor Boulevard and Charlestown Road in Lancaster County. The bus was carrying 16 students.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Penn Manor School District bus carrying 16 high school students was involved in a crash with another vehicle Thursday morning, the school district said.

Three of the student passengers on the Eschbach No. 21 bus suffered minor injuries, according to the school district. One student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at Manor Boulevard and Charlestown Road, the school district said. The bus collided with a car, damaging both vehicles.

The student passengers and the bus driver were evaluated at the scene by the school nurse and EMTs. Two students were treated for minor injuries. The student who was taken to the hospital suffered a head injury, the school district said.

The other students were transferred to another bus and transported to school. Penn Manor has contacted the parents of all students who were on Bus 21.