Five injured after school bus and vehicle crash in Guilford Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were injured with minor injuries after a school bus and vehicle crash in Guilford Township Friday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Falling Spring Road, officials said.

The crash occurred when the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling north and the school bus, with eight passengers, was traveling south on Falling Spring Road.

The driver of the Honda Accord then hit a left-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle left its lane of travel and struck the school bus on the driver's side.

Authorities say the Honda Accord sustained disabling damage to its front end and the school bus had disabling damage to its rear driver's side axle and right quarter panel.