Two students suffer minor injuries after SUV struck school bus head-on in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two students suffered minor injuries after an SUV struck a school bus head-on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to Nyes Road between Union Deposit Road and Willoughby Road in Lower Paxton Township around 7:35 a.m. on October 13 for a head-on collision involving a school bus.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV traveling southbound on Nyes Road drifted from its lane of travel and struck a school bus traveling in the northbound lane.

Officials say that the school bus contained 15 Dauphin County Technical School Students and a bust driver.

Two students suffered minor injuries in the crash, and their injuries were treated on scene and did not require a trip to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nyes Road remained closed until the vehicles could be removed from the scene.