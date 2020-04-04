Pedestrian struck and killed in East Cocalico Township

Police say they don't know why the 24-year-old Lancaster man was walking on the highway.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was struck and killed early this morning while walking on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township.

Around 4:11 a.m., police were dispatched to Route 222 southbound near mile marker 46.8 for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck.

Once on the scene, police discovered 24-year-old Kody Weaver, of Lancaster, who had been struck by a vehicle. According to police, the driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid Weaver, who was walking in the lane of travel, but he was unsuccessful.

Weaver was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.

Police say at this time they don't know why Weaver was walking on the highway.

The identity of the vehicle driver will remain undisclosed police say.