Temple University student from Lancaster County killed in pedestrian hit-and-run accident

Ajay Agnihtri, 27, of Reinholds, was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on 8th Street in Philadelphia, about a block from Temple's main campus

PHILADELPHIA — A Lancaster County man studying a Temple University was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident a few blocks from the school's main campus Monday night, the university announced Tuesday.

Ajay Agnihtri, 27, of Reinholds, was a fourth-year student in Temple's College of Liberal Arts, university president Richard M. Englert and Dean of Students Stephanie Ives said in a letter to the Temple community.

He was walking near the intersection of 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a car that was traveling the wrong way on 8th Street, according to the university.

The vehicle, a dark gray Hyundai sedan, fled the scene, and was later found abandoned near 8th and Berks streets, the university's announcement said.

Temple Police are working with Philadelphia Police to locate the driver of the vehicle, the school said.

"On behalf of everyone at Temple, we want to extend our deepest condolences to Ajay's family, friends, classmates and all others who knew him personally," Englert and Ives wrote.