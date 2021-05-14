PennDOT workers will install new stop sign configuration in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County

The new signs will be installed at the intersection of Hahnstown Road and Glenwood Drive on May 19, PennDOT said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that workers will install a new stop sign configuration at an intersection in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County next week.

The new signs will be installed at the intersection of Hahnstown Road and Glenwood Drive, PennDOT said.

Currently, motorists have stop signs on the northbound and southbound sections of Glenwood Drive. The new configuration will include stop signs on Hahnstown Road in the eastbound and westbound directions, PennDOT said.

This new stop condition on Hahnstown Road will be marked by Stop Ahead signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs, according to PennDOT.

The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed, PennDOT said.

In addition, there will be variable message boards alerting motorists in both directions of the new stop condition on Hahnstown Road, according to PennDOT.