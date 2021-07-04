Portion of Herr St. in Harrisburg to close for 10 days for roadwork, beginning Friday

The affected area of Herr Street stretches from Cameron Street to Seventh Street, according to PennDOT.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a resurfacing project on Herr Street in Harrisburg is set to begin later this week.

The affected area of Herr Street, which stretches from Cameron Street to Seventh Street, will be closed for 10 days beginning Friday, PennDOT said.

The project calls for milling and resurfacing the roadway, sidewalk replacement, installing ADA curb ramps, sanitary and storm sewer utility line relocations, drainage improvements, and updates to signing and pavement markings, according to PennDOT.

The contractor also will perform column pedestal concrete replacement work and structure fascia wall surface prepping and painting under and around the Norfolk Southern Railroad structure, PennDOT said.

While the street is closed, a detour will be in place using Cameron Street, Maclay Street and Seventh Street, according to PennDOT. The sidewalk on the south side of Herr Street will remain open.

Herr Street is expected to remain closed until Monday, April 19, PennDOT said. There will be lane restrictions under flagging for pavement saw cutting Thursday night, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

All remaining work will be performed with lane closures under flagging. This project is expected to be completed by June 17.