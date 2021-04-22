PennDOT provides update on detours for roadwork on I-81 ramps at Route 174 in Shippensburg

The dates of the detours, which PennDOT says are being implemented so the ramps can be reconstructed and widened, have changed slightly due to weather delays.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday issued an update on detours at the Route 174 (Exit 29) on-ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The dates of the detours, which PennDOT says are being implemented so the ramps can be reconstructed and widened, have changed slightly due to weather delays.

The ramp to I-81 South was closed on Tuesday, and will remain closed until April 28, PennDOT said. Motorists are being detoured via the ramp from Route 174 to northbound I-81, to the exit at Route 233/ Newville (Exit 37), then south on I-81.

The ramp to I-81 North will be closed from April 28 to May 12, according to PennDOT. Motorists will be detoured via the ramp from Route 174 to southbound I-81, exit at Route 696/Fayette Street (Exit 24), then head northbound on I-81.

The roadwork is part of is a pavement preservation project that includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships, PennDOT said.

The work limits for the project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be completed by October.