x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster County man pleads guilty to 27 counts of sexual abuse of minors

Melvin Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, was charged with raping and sexually assaulting four victims between 2012 and 2021, according to prosecutors.
Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Melvin Petersheim

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County man pleaded guilty to 27 charges relating to the rape and sexual assault of four victims between 2012 and 2021, prosecutors in Lancaster announced Thursday, Oct. 13.

Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of the 600 block of Integrity Drive in Lititz, entered a guilty plea for charges of rape of a child (2x), statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (3x), unlawful contact with a minor (4x), aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 (3x), aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 (2x), corruption of minors (4x), indecent assault of a person less than 13 (4x) and indecent assault of a person less than 16 (2x). 

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn accepted the guilty plea and will sentence the defendant on a later date after a Sexually Violent Predator determination is made, prosecutors said.

The maximum possible sentence is 339 years in prison. 

According to police, the sexual abuse occurred between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township. 

On Nov. 1, 2021, Manheim Township Police received a child welfare report from Lancaster County Children & Youth. Subsequent interviews with the victims revealed and detailed the abuse. 

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster county coroner holds burial ceremony for unclaimed remains

Before You Leave, Check This Out