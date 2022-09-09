North Carolina man sentenced to 36 to 72 years for sexually abusing Lancaster minors

Angel Merced, 53, was convicted in May. His victims ranged in age from 6- to 12-years-old, and the abuse reportedly took place from 2007 to 2009.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Angel Merced, 53, of Mecklenburg, North Carolina was sentenced to spend 36 to 72 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing four minors in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Merced was convicted in May, and a jury found him guilty of three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, seven counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of indecent assault, and four counts of corruption of minors following a three-day trial.

Merced's victims ranged in age from 6- to-12-years-old, and the abuse reportedly took place from 2007 to 2009 at homes on South Lime and South Duke Streets in Lancaster, police say.

Also according to the district attorney's office, one of the victims had written in a school notebook about being abused, which an adult then read and reported.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Jessica Higgins filed charges and testified.