Lancaster County man convicted of rape of child, additional offenses

Victor Smith, 43, was found guilty of sexually abusing two juvenile victims between 2010 and 2015. He faces charges against a third alleged victim in Delaware.

KINZERS, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted last week of rape of a child and other offenses related to sex offenses that occurred over a five-year span between 2010 and 2015, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Victor Charles Smith, 43, of Kinzers, was also found guilty of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, all of which are felonies, in addition to misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13, according to prosecutors.

According to evidence presented at trial, State Police began investigating in 2020 after receiving an allegation of sexual abuse, and spoke to the victim in September of that year.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said at trial that the victim was having nightmares about the incidents, which is how the crimes came to light.

“All [the victim] wanted was to be able to sleep at night,” Ponessa said during her closing argument.

Over the course of the investigation, two additional victims also came forward with allegations against Smith, according to prosecutors.

The evidence presented against Smith at trial reflected the sexual abuse of two victims in the case; he still faces pending charges against the third victim in Delaware, according to prosecutors.

Ponessa pointed out that sexual abuse crimes are unique in that details can come out years later. She also stated the victims didn’t have any motive to lie, there is no “textbook” in how a victim should respond to sexual abuse and praised the courage of the victims for testifying in a room full of strangers.

“Now is the time to come back in here, look at [the victims], and tell them ‘I do believe you,’” Ponessa said to end her closing argument.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before coming back with the guilty verdict after the three-day trial.

Ponessa asked for bail to be raised to $700,000 cash on the two charging dockets, which presiding Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted.